StockNews.com Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

