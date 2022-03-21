StockNews.com Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.88.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.