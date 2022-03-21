StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 912,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,110,464 shares.The stock last traded at $13.52 and had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

