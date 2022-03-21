Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average of $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

