Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,140 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

VNO stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

