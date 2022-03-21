Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 687 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

