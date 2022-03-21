Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

