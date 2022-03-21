Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after buying an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,432,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after buying an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.