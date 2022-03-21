Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in STAG Industrial by 24.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

