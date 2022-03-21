Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.