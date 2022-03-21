Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $623.86 on Monday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

