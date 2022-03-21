Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
AMERCO stock opened at $623.86 on Monday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.
AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)
AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.