Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after buying an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 734.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after buying an additional 3,003,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

