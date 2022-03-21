Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

