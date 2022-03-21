Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 6,738 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.05.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

