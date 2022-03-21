Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 11.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 10.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.84 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $76.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

