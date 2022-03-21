Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $695,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $60.88.
