Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.54. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 64,182 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

