Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will announce $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $71.78 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $345.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.60 million to $376.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NOVA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

