Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.69. The company had a trading volume of 294,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,385. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.