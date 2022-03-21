SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,089.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $17,089.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.66 or 0.07055596 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,050.79 or 0.99680538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041062 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,165,590 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

