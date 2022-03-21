Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVCBF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $18.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

