Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TAIT stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
