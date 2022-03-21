Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TAIT stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.