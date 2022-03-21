Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.39. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
