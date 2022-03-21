Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,977,000 after buying an additional 70,846 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 200,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

