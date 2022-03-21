TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.84 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

