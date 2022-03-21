Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

