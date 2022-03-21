Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $157.15.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

