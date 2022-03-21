Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

