Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.43 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

