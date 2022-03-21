Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,815 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $220.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

