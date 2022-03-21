Telsey Advisory Group Trims Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Target Price to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.