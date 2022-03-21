TenUp (TUP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72,154.00

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. TenUp has a market cap of $802,657.19 and approximately $72,154.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,305,331 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

