TERA (TERA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,828.00

TERA (TERA) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. TERA has a total market cap of $867,101.84 and approximately $100,828.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

TERA

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

