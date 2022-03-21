The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $56,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $73.76 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

