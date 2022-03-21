The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

