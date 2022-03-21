The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.70) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($53.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.24 ($48.62).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.76) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($21.65).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

