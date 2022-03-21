The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

AVPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.94 on Monday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $247,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

