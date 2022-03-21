The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HDGet Rating) will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $16.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.76 to $17.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,026,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $282.43 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.18. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

