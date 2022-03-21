The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

