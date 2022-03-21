The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

