TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $60.57 million and $1.15 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

