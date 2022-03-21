Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$5.91 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

