Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.67.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

