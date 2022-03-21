Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

