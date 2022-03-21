Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

