Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMEX. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 195.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 171,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 17.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMEX stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

