Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $190.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.17. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

