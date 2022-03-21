Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

