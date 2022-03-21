Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

