Truist Financial Comments on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $93,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

